Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 October 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains in global markets as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Market sentiment also improved on hopes of a possible US-China trade deal.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.45 per cent to 26,053.9, while the Sensex advanced 0.44 per cent to 84,997.13. Both indices finished less than 1 per cent below their record highs reached in September 2024.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ For further improvement of Dalal Street bias, the key benchmark index needs to break above the immediate hurdle placed at 26,300 on a closing basis. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: PDS, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, SRM Contractors, and Vintage Coffee and Beverages.

1] PDS: Buy at ₹346, target ₹370, stop loss ₹333;

2] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at ₹646, target ₹690, stop loss ₹625;

3] Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs: Buy at ₹735, target ₹790, stop loss ₹710;

4] SRM Contractors: Buy at ₹567, target ₹610, stop loss ₹550;

5] Vintage Coffee and Beverages: Buy at ₹167.3, target ₹180, stop loss ₹161.