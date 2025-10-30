Mint Market
Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: PDS, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, SRM Contractors, and Vintage Coffee and Beverages.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated30 Oct 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains in global markets as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Market sentiment also improved on hopes of a possible US-China trade deal.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 rose 0.45 per cent to 26,053.9, while the Sensex advanced 0.44 per cent to 84,997.13. Both indices finished less than 1 per cent below their record highs reached in September 2024.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ For further improvement of Dalal Street bias, the key benchmark index needs to break above the immediate hurdle placed at 26,300 on a closing basis. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | Nifty’s record chase heats up on Fed boost, trade deal hopes

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: PDS, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, SRM Contractors, and Vintage Coffee and Beverages.

1] PDS: Buy at 346, target 370, stop loss 333;

2] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at 646, target 690, stop loss 625;

3] Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs: Buy at 735, target 790, stop loss 710;

4] SRM Contractors: Buy at 567, target 610, stop loss 550;

Advertisement

5] Vintage Coffee and Beverages: Buy at 167.3, target 180, stop loss 161.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 October 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks