Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 31 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark Indian stock market indices closed flat after Tuesday's market session as investors kept their bets low amid the absence of fresh domestic market triggers and mixed global cues on 30 December 2025.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 25,938.85 points, compared to 25,942.10 points at the previous market close. While the BSE Sensex closed 0.02% lower at 84,675.08 points after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 84,695.54 points at the previous stock market close.

Stock market outlook — Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said the index ended lower in a range-bound session, while the technical factors suggest a fading momentum near resistance levels.

“On 30 December 2025, the Nifty 50 ended marginally lower in a range-bound session, as thin year-end volumes and lack of fresh triggers capped upside attempts. The daily candlestick reflected a mild bearish bias, with the index failing to hold intraday highs, indicating fading momentum near resistance,” said the stock market expert.

“On the 1-hour chart, the Nifty continued to form lower highs, highlighting ongoing short-term consolidation and repeated rejection at higher levels. Buying interest was visible on declines, but lacked the strength to generate a sustained rebound, keeping price action sideways,” said Bagadia.

The expert placed the immediate resistance of Nifty 50 at 26,050–26,100 points, while at the downside, the key support zone remains within the range of 25,750–25,800 points, where buyers may emerge.

“Overall, the index remains in a consolidation phase with cautious sentiment prevailing,” said the expert.

Stock market outlook — Bank Nifty On the Bank Nifty outlook, Bagadia said that the index has outperformed the broader market as investors conducted selective buying amongst banking stocks amid low year-end trading volumes.

“On 30 December 2025, BankNifty closed higher by 238.90 points, outperforming the broader market as selective buying emerged in heavyweight banking stocks amid thin year-end volumes. The daily candlestick formed a bullish close, indicating buying interest at lower levels and successful defence of key supports, though the move lacked strong volume confirmation,” said the stock market expert.

“On the 1-hour chart, BankNifty traded in a range with a mild upward bias, gradually pushing higher within the consolidation band rather than showing impulsive momentum. The structure reflects short-term consolidation with positive undertone, as higher lows were maintained during the session,” said Sumeet Bagadia.

The market expert placed the immediate resistance level of the Bank Nifty index within the range of 59,400–59,500 points. On the downside, Bagadia expects the index to have a key support zone of 58,800–58,900 points.

“Overall, the index shows resilient but cautious strength, remaining in a consolidation phase with a positive bias,” said Bagadia.

Breakout stocks by Sumeet Bagadia Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five breakout shares — Jindal Steel, Radico Khaitan, Indian Bank, Adani Power, and Godawari Power and Ispat.

Breakout stocks are company shares which have the potential to move past their support and resistance levels. These stocks often signal a strong price movement ahead.

Breakout stocks to buy today 1. Jindal Steel Ltd (JINDALSTEL): Buy at ₹1,021.30; Target price at ₹1,093; Stop Loss at ₹985.

Jindal Steel is trading near ₹1,021.30 and is showing early signs of a reversal after taking support at its 200-day EMA and forming a strong bullish candle, indicating renewed buying interest and a potential trend reversal.

The stock has also broken above its falling trendline, signalling bullish trend continuation. It is trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs, confirming strong momentum. Accumulation support is placed near ₹1,000. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹1,093 with a stop loss at ₹985, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

2. Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADICO): Buy at ₹3,376, Target price at ₹3,615; Stop loss at ₹3,257.

Radico is trading within a broad range of ₹3,050–3,400 and has recently rebounded from lower levels after taking support at its 20-week EMA, suggesting strong buying interest and base formation at lower levels.

Currently trading around ₹3,376, the stock is on the verge of breaking out of this sideways consolidation, indicating the potential for an upside expansion in momentum. Immediate support is placed near ₹3,300. The stock is trading above all key EMAs, and an RSI reading of 61.29 supports trend continuation. Short-term traders may consider buying, with an upside target of ₹3,615 and a stop loss at ₹3,257.

3. Indian Bank Ltd (INDIANB): Buy at ₹809; Target price at ₹865; Stop loss at ₹780.

Indian Bank is trading around ₹809 and has recently broken out of a short-term consolidation, forming a strong bullish candle that suggests renewed buying interest and bullish momentum.

The stock is taking firm support near its 20-week EMA, indicating sustained demand at lower levels. Any pullback is expected to find support around ₹795, while immediate resistance is placed near ₹850. Short-term traders may consider long positions with a stop loss at ₹780 and an upside target of ₹865, while adhering to disciplined risk management.

4. Adani Power Ltd (ADANIPOWER): Buy at ₹144.65; Target price at ₹156; Stop loss at ₹139.

Adani Power is trading around ₹144.65 and is undergoing a healthy consolidation near its 100-day EMA, suggesting base formation and potential for a directional move. A decisive breakout above ₹146 could pave the way for a further bullish rally. Immediate support is placed near ₹142, where accumulation activity is visible.

The RSI, currently at 49.83 and trending upward, reflects improving momentum and a gradual shift toward bullish strength. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹144.65 with a stop loss at ₹139, while adhering to disciplined risk management.

5. Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL): Buy at ₹263.55; Target price at ₹285; Stop loss at ₹254.

GPIL is trading at ₹263.55 and is showing signs of strength as it forming a rounding bottom pattern along with a higher high–higher low structure, supported by sustained volumes that indicate strong buying interest and accumulation.

On the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹260. With the key resistance at ₹270 decisively breached, the near-term outlook remains positive. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, with a stop loss at ₹254 and an upside target of ₹285, while maintaining disciplined risk management.