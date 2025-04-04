Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 4 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian markets closed lower on Thursday, April 3, but performed better than most Asian counterparts. This came after the Donald Trump administration announced a 26% duty on Indian exports on Tuesday, making India one of the least-tariffed exporters in Asia.

The Nifty 50 began the session with significant losses but recovered most of them throughout the day, closing at 23,243 points, a 0.38% decline from the previous close. Similarly, the Sensex ended 0.42% lower at 76,295 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive, as the Nifty 50 index has respected the 50-DEMA support placed at 23,150 to 23,100.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “Crucial support for the frontline index is placed at the 22,800 mark. Breaking below this support may trigger fresh selling pressure on Dalal Street. Hence, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong in the chart pattern. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares today - Bharat Dynamics, GMR Airports, Campus Activewear, International Gemmological Ins India, and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.

Stocks to buy today 1] Bharat Dynamics: Buy at ₹1343.50, target ₹1438, stop loss ₹1296;

2] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹82.7, target ₹89, stop loss ₹79.8;

3] Campus Activewear: Buy at ₹243.9, target ₹261, stop loss ₹235;

4] International Gemmological Ins India: Buy at ₹402.45, target ₹431, stop loss ₹388;

5] Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Buy at ₹271.90, target ₹291, stop loss ₹262.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.