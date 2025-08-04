Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 4 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Supreme Petrochem, Best Agrolife, Cupid, Radico Khaitan, and Advanced Enzyme Technologies.

Published4 Aug 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is trading in the 24,500 to 24,950 range.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Friday, August 1, as broad-based selling pressure marked a weak start to the August derivatives series. The downturn was fueled by concerns over tariffs, disappointing corporate earnings, and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The Sensex declined by 586 points, or 0.72 per cent, closing at 80,599.91, while the Nifty 50 slipped 203 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 24,565.35.

Broader market indices witnessed even deeper cuts, with both BSE Midcap and Small-cap indices registering sharper losses.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is trading in the 24,500 to 24,950 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Supreme Petrochem, Best Agrolife, Cupid, Radico Khaitan, and Advanced Enzyme Technologies.

1] Supreme Petrochem: Buy at 834, target 895, stop loss 805;

2] Best Agrolife: Buy at 512.35, target 555, stop loss 493;

3] Cupid: Buy at 158.21, target 170, stop loss 151.5;

4] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 2838.8, target 3030, stop loss 2727;

5] Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Buy at 360.35, target 385, stop loss 347.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

