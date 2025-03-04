Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 4 March 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The market downturn continued unabated on Monday, March 3, as the 30-share Sensex fell over 400 points during intraday trading, while the Nifty 50 declined by more than half a percent, nearing the 22,000 level. By the close, the Sensex had dropped 112 points (0.15%) to 73,085.94, while the Nifty 50 edged down 5 points (0.02%) to settle at 22,119.30. This marked the Nifty 50’s ninth consecutive session of losses.

The midcap segment saw moderate buying interest, allowing the BSE Midcap index to close with a 0.25% gain. In contrast, the Smallcap index recorded a notable decline of 0.70%.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is bearish as Nifty 50 failed to regain the previous crucial support placed at 22,200 level.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “In fact, it opened gap down and came close to 22,000 mark. However, the frontline index rebounded from 22,000 but it finally ended flat below 22,200. This signals weak sentiments and the index may try to touch 22,800 and 22,300 levels in the near term. So, it's better to look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Blue Star, Sapphire Foods India, Global Health, Avanti Feeds and Aether Industries.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today 1] Blue Star: Buy at ₹2036.6, target ₹2199, stop loss ₹1965;

2] Sapphire Foods India: Buy at ₹326.05, target ₹350, stop loss ₹315;

3] Global Health: Buy at ₹1213.4, target ₹1300, stop loss ₹1170;

4] Avanti Feeds: Buy at ₹727.75, target ₹780, stop loss ₹700;

5] Aether Industries: Buy at ₹895.95, target ₹960, stop loss ₹860.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.