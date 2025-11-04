Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 4 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: PDS, Zota Health Care, Remsons Industries, Acutaas Chemicals, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated4 Nov 2025, 06:37 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — managed to close with modest gains amid mixed global signals, on Monday. The Sensex inched up 40 points to finish at 83,978.49, while the Nifty 50 advanced 41 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 25,763.35. In contrast, broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index climbing 0.62 per cent and the Smallcap index rising 0.71 per cent.

The market is seeing stock-specific movements during the ongoing Q2 earnings season. So far, the September quarter results of India Inc. have mostly met expectations, leading to a range-bound market.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index bounced back from 25,650 and came close to 25,800.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index may soon touch 26,100. However, a decisive breakout above 26,100 would be crucial for a fresh upward move on Dalal Street."

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech among key beneficiaries of US banks’ strong Q3 earnings

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: PDS, Zota Health Care, Remsons Industries, Acutaas Chemicals, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

1] PDS: Buy at 378, target 410, stop loss 365;

2] Zota Health Care: Buy at 1575, target 1700, stop loss 1520;

3] Remsons Industries: Buy at 150.25, target 162, stop loss 144;

4] Acutaas Chemicals: Buy at 1810, target 1940, stop loss 1745;

5] Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Buy at 1020, target 1100, stop loss 980.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 4 November 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.