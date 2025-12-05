Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 5 December 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated5 Dec 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After four straight days of losses, the Sensex and Nifty 50 managed to post modest gains on Thursday, December 4. The Sensex added 159 points (0.19%) to finish at 85,265.32, while the Nifty 50 inched up 48 points (0.18%) to settle at 26,033.75.

Meanwhile, broader markets continued to struggle, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.19% and the Smallcap index declining 0.32%.

The benchmark indices closed with modest gains as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the policy outcome on Friday, 5 December.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight- December 5

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive, as the Nifty 50 index has regained 26,000, finishing marginally higher after three consecutive sessions of losses.

“However, the 50-stock index is still range-bound in the 25,800 to 26,300 band. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. Therefore, one should adopt a stock-specific approach and examine those stocks that appear strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Also Read | RBI monetary policy meeting: When and where to watch MPC outcome announcement?

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Hexaware Technologies, L&T Technology Services, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and BLS International Services.

1] Hexaware Technologies: Buy at 788.55, target 865, stop loss 750;

2] L&T Technology Services: Buy at 4685.10, target 5050, stop loss 4500;

3] J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 1821.70, target 1945, stop loss 1760;

4] Himadri Speciality Chemical: Buy at 462.35, target 497, stop loss 445;

5] BLS International Services: Buy at 331.55, target 358, stop loss 318.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
