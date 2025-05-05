Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 5 May 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Markets continued their upward trend for the third consecutive week, recording gains of more than one percent, driven by sustained foreign investment and robust corporate earnings.

After an initial surge, the benchmark indices traded within a narrow range throughout the week but managed to end with gains. Ultimately, the Nifty closed at 24,346.70, and the Sensex wrapped up at 80,501.99.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish as the Nifty 50 index closed above 24,300.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index has made crucial support at 23,800 and it is poised to touch 24,800. On breaking above this hurdle, the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,000. Amid Q4 results 2025, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Commercial Syn Bags, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Tanla Platforms, Steel Strips Wheels, and Ncl Industries Ltd.

Stocks to buy today 1] Commercial Syn Bags: Buy at ₹91.38, target ₹98, stop loss ₹88.18;

2] Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Buy at ₹350.10, target ₹378, stop loss ₹337;

3] Tanla Platforms: Buy at ₹496.70, target ₹531, stop loss ₹479;

4] Steel Strips Wheels: Buy at ₹213.49, target ₹229, stop loss ₹206;

5] Ncl Industries Ltd: Buy at ₹215.23, target ₹232, stop loss ₹207.