Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 5 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Commercial Syn Bags, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Tanla Platforms, Steel Strips Wheels, and Ncl Industries Ltd.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish as the Nifty 50 index closed above 24,300.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Markets continued their upward trend for the third consecutive week, recording gains of more than one percent, driven by sustained foreign investment and robust corporate earnings.

After an initial surge, the benchmark indices traded within a narrow range throughout the week but managed to end with gains. Ultimately, the Nifty closed at 24,346.70, and the Sensex wrapped up at 80,501.99.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish as the Nifty 50 index closed above 24,300.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index has made crucial support at 23,800 and it is poised to touch 24,800. On breaking above this hurdle, the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,000. Amid Q4 results 2025, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Commercial Syn Bags, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Tanla Platforms, Steel Strips Wheels, and Ncl Industries Ltd.

Stocks to buy today

1] Commercial Syn Bags: Buy at 91.38, target 98, stop loss 88.18;

2] Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Buy at 350.10, target 378, stop loss 337;

3] Tanla Platforms: Buy at 496.70, target 531, stop loss 479;

4] Steel Strips Wheels: Buy at 213.49, target 229, stop loss 206;

5] Ncl Industries Ltd: Buy at 215.23, target 232, stop loss 207.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:5 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST

