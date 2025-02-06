Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 6 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Wonder Electricals, Pokarna, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, and Kiri Industries

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated6 Feb 2025, 06:22 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: India's key stock indices closed in negative territory on Wednesday, February 5, pressured by weak performance from heavyweight stocks and rising tensions in the U.S.-China trade war.

The Nifty 50 declined by 0.18 per cent to settle at 23,696, while the Sensex dropped 0.40 per cent, closing at 78,271, compared to its previous day's finish.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.85 per cent to reach 17,108, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.68 per cent, closing at 54,180.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market is encountering resistance at 23,800 while establishing a strong support level at 23,500.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market is facing a hurdle at 23,800 whereas it has made a strong base at the 23,500 mark. However, the frontline index remained range-bound throughout the Wednesday session and sustained above 23,700. This augurs well for bulls as they wait for the RBI Policy meeting outcome to become completely assured about the near-term triggers. One is advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Wonder Electricals, Pokarna, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, and Kiri Industries.

Stocks to buy today

1] Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Buy at 195.89, target 210 , stop loss 189;

2] Wonder Electricals: Buy at 188.83, target 202, stop loss 182;

3] Pokarna: Buy at 1430.05, target 1530, stop loss 1380;

4] Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Buy at 850.65, target 910, stop loss 820;

5] Kiri Industries: Buy at 638.9, target 690, stop loss 615.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:6 Feb 2025, 06:22 AM IST
