Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Nifty 50 surged 1.15% to close at 22,337, putting an end to its 10-day losing streak—the longest since 1996, on Wednesday, March 5. Meanwhile, the Sensex also finished higher, gaining 1.01% to settle at 73,730.

The broader markets outperformed the leading indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 2.38% to close at 49,148, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 saw a similar rise of 2.90%, ending at 15,190 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index decisively closed above 22,300.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “However, to establish a positive conviction, the frontline index needs to close above 22,500. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Jindal Drilling and Industries, Kamat Hotels (India), Redington, Gulf Oil Lubricants India and Camlin Fine Sciences.

Stocks to buy today 1] Jindal Drilling and Industries: Buy at ₹867.45, target ₹930, stop loss ₹835;

2] Kamat Hotels (India): Buy at ₹288.7, target ₹310, stop loss ₹279;

3] Redington: Buy at ₹247.6, target ₹265, stop loss ₹238;

4] Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Buy at ₹1185.9, target ₹1260, stop loss ₹1140;

5] Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy at ₹161.56, target ₹172, stop loss ₹155.