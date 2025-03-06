Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 6 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Jindal Drilling and Industries, Kamat Hotels (India), Redington, Gulf Oil Lubricants India and Camlin Fine Sciences.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published6 Mar 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index decisively closed above 22,300.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Nifty 50 surged 1.15% to close at 22,337, putting an end to its 10-day losing streak—the longest since 1996, on Wednesday, March 5. Meanwhile, the Sensex also finished higher, gaining 1.01% to settle at 73,730.

The broader markets outperformed the leading indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 2.38% to close at 49,148, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 saw a similar rise of 2.90%, ending at 15,190 points.

Also Read | Relief rally: Market ends 10-day skid, longest losing streak in 25 years

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index decisively closed above 22,300.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “However, to establish a positive conviction, the frontline index needs to close above 22,500. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Jindal Drilling and Industries, Kamat Hotels (India), Redington, Gulf Oil Lubricants India and Camlin Fine Sciences.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 6 March

Stocks to buy today

1] Jindal Drilling and Industries: Buy at 867.45, target 930, stop loss 835;

2] Kamat Hotels (India): Buy at 288.7, target 310, stop loss 279;

3] Redington: Buy at 247.6, target 265, stop loss 238;

Advertisement

4] Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Buy at 1185.9, target 1260, stop loss 1140;

5] Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy at 161.56, target 172, stop loss 155.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 6 March 2025
First Published:6 Mar 2025, 06:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App