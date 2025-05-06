Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 6 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Windsor Machines, Gallantt Ispat, Vesuvius India, Azad Engineering, and Bharat Dynamics.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published6 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive and the Nifty 50 index is poised to touch 24,800 soon.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive and the Nifty 50 index is poised to touch 24,800 soon.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market indices—the Sensex and Nifty 50—ended higher on Monday, supported by gains in key stocks like HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ITC.

The Sensex rose by 295 points (0.37%) to close at 80,796.84, while the Nifty 50 advanced 114 points (0.47%) to finish at 24,461.15. Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed significantly, with the BSE Midcap index surging 1.45% and the Smallcap index increasing by 1.23%.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 6 May 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive and the Nifty 50 index is poised to touch 24,800 soon.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “On breaking above 24,800, the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,200. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Windsor Machines, Gallantt Ispat, Vesuvius India, Azad Engineering, and Bharat Dynamics.

Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 6 May

Stocks to buy today

1] Windsor Machines: Buy at 345, target 370, stop loss 333;

2] Gallantt Ispat: Buy at 465.8, target 502, stop loss 450;

3] Vesuvius India: Buy at 4889, target 5200, stop loss 4720;

4] Azad Engineering: Buy at 1635, target 1750, stop loss 1580;

5] Bharat Dynamics: Buy at 1563.9, target 1680, stop loss 1510.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 6 May 2025
MoreLess
First Published:6 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.