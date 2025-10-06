Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 6 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Remsons Industries, Manorama Industries, Zota Health Care, India Nippon Electricals, and Prostarm Info Systems.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published6 Oct 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended higher on Monday, reversing early losses with a strong rebound led by metal and banking stocks.

Buying momentum in Tata Steel, Hindalco, and JSW Steel, along with gains in PSU banks and private lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, fueled the recovery.

The Sensex advanced about 223 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close above 81,200, while the Nifty 50 added nearly 57 points, or 0.23 per cent, to finish around 24,894.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious despite a decent pullback rally on Friday.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ It would continue to remain a relief rally until the Nifty 50 index decisively breaks above the 50-day EMA resistance, placed at 24,900. On the lower side, the 50-stock index is forming a strong base at 24,500. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia five breakout stocks to buy today: Remsons Industries, Manorama Industries, Zota Health Care, India Nippon Electricals, and Prostarm Info Systems.

1] Remsons Industries: Buy at 128.9, target 139, stop loss 125;

2] Manorama Industries: Buy at 1500, target 1616, stop loss 1444;

3] Zota Health Care: Buy at 1520, target 1630, stop loss 1460;

4] India Nippon Electricals: Buy at 1046, target 1120, stop loss 1010;

5] Prostarm Info Systems: Buy at 205.93, target 222, stop loss 199.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
