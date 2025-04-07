Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 7 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Gujarat Apollo Industries, NACL Industries, Synergy Green Industries, Star Cement, and Max Healthcare Institute.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Apr 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the positive sentiment of the Indian stock market is still intact despite consolidation witnesses around higher levels.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the positive sentiment of the Indian stock market is still intact despite consolidation witnesses around higher levels.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined mainly due to weak global sentiment and fresh worries about a potential trade war.

The Nifty 50 closed the week at 22,904.40, while the Sensex ended near its weekly low at 75,364.69. Over the week, the BSE Sensex dropped by 2,050.23 points or 2.64%, and the NSE Nifty slipped by 614.8 points or 2.61%.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi suggests 3 stocks to buy on Monday

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the positive sentiment of the Indian stock market is still intact despite consolidation witnesses around higher levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 23,800 but the 50-stock index has made strong base at 23,500. The frontline index may kickstart another upside movement after coming close to 23,500 support for the next targets of 24,200 and 24,700 respectively. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option.”

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Gujarat Apollo Industries, NACL Industries, Synergy Green Industries, Star Cement, and Max Healthcare Institute.

Also Read | Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 4 April

Stocks to buy today

1] Gujarat Apollo Industries: Buy at 372.1, target 395, stop loss 358;

2] NACL Industries: Buy at 134.89, target 144, stop loss 130;

3] Synergy Green Industries: Buy at 419, target 445, stop loss 405;

4] Star Cement: Buy at 219.14, target 233, stop loss 211;

5] Max Healthcare Institute: Buy at 1137.65, target 1212, stop loss 1100.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 7 April 2025
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.