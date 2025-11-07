Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 7 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Aditya Infotech, Senores Pharma, Atlanta Electricals, Anand Rathi, Sakar Healthcare

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated7 Nov 2025, 06:17 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has shattered as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining below 25,600.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market faced sustained selling pressure as benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — declined for the second straight session. On Thursday, November 6, broader market indices, including mid- and small-cap stocks, saw sharper declines of over 1% each.

The Sensex slipped 148 points or 0.18% to close at 83,311, while the Nifty 50 fell 88 points or 0.34% to end at 25,509.70. The BSE Midcap index dropped 1.19%, and the BSE Smallcap index tumbled 1.53%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has shattered as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining below 25,600.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index may try to test 25,400 levels and hence one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Aditya Infotech, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Atlanta Electricals, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, and Sakar Healthcare.

1] Aditya Infotech: Buy at 1402, target 1500, stop loss 1350;

2] Senores Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 799, target 860, stop loss 770;

3] Atlanta Electricals: Buy at 995, target 1070, stop loss 965;

4] Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Buy at 539, target 580, stop loss 520;

5] Sakar Healthcare: Buy at 390, target 420, stop loss 375.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
