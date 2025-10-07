Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 7 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: NDR Auto Components, Anup Engineering, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs, and Ram Ratna Wires.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated7 Oct 2025, 06:37 AM IST
Video thumbnail

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Recording gains for the third straight session, India’s benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — finished higher on Monday, October 6, driven by strong performances from key banking and IT majors including HDFC Bank, Infosys, and TCS.

The Sensex advanced 583 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 81,790.12, while the Nifty 50 climbed 183 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 25,077.65.

Also Read | Which IT stocks should you add to your portfolio ahead of Q2 results 2025?

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has decisively broken above the 50-DEMA resistance placed at 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index has regained 25000 levels and it is facing resistance at 25,250 to 25,300 levels. After a decisive breakout above this hurdle is important for a fresh upside bias on Dalal Street. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 76 straight sessions

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: NDR Auto Components, Anup Engineering, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs, and Ram Ratna Wires.

1] NDR Auto Components: Buy at 1060, target 1140, stop loss 1020;

2] Anup Engineering: Buy at 2492, target 2675, stop loss 2400;

3] Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs: Buy at 722, target 777, stop loss 700;

4] Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs: Buy at 781, target 840, stop loss 755;

5] Prostarm Info Systems: Buy at 642, target 690, stop loss 620.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 7 October 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.