Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,227 points, or 2.95%, to close at 73,137.90, meanwhile, Nifty 50 ended the session at 22,161.60, marking a decline of 742.85 points or 3.24%. on Monday, April 7, witnessing steepest single-day decline in 10 months.

The sharp drop was driven by widespread selling amid rising concerns over the potential economic impact of a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

Also Read | Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 4 April

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned bearish after the sharp selling on Monday.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index touched 10-month low and the frontline index may try to test 21,400 or may be 21,000 levels if the selling on Trump's tariff continues. The market mood may improve once the benchmark index breaks above 22,800 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 360 One Wam, Vedant Fashions, NACL Industries, GRM Overseas, and Orient Cement.

Stocks to buy today 1] 360 One Wam: Buy at ₹886.55, target ₹949, stop loss ₹855;

2] Vedant Fashions: Buy at ₹785.80, target ₹841, stop loss ₹758;

3] NACL Industries: Buy at ₹141.63, target ₹152, stop loss ₹136;

4] GRM Overseas: Buy at ₹303.6, target ₹325, stop loss ₹292;

5] Orient Cement: Buy at ₹350.75, target ₹375, stop loss ₹337.