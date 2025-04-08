Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 360 One Wam, Vedant Fashions, NACL Industries, GRM Overseas, and Orient Cement.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned bearish after the sharp selling on Monday.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,227 points, or 2.95%, to close at 73,137.90, meanwhile, Nifty 50 ended the session at 22,161.60, marking a decline of 742.85 points or 3.24%. on Monday, April 7, witnessing steepest single-day decline in 10 months.

Advertisement

The sharp drop was driven by widespread selling amid rising concerns over the potential economic impact of a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

Also Read | Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 4 April

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned bearish after the sharp selling on Monday.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index touched 10-month low and the frontline index may try to test 21,400 or may be 21,000 levels if the selling on Trump's tariff continues. The market mood may improve once the benchmark index breaks above 22,800 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Advertisement

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 360 One Wam, Vedant Fashions, NACL Industries, GRM Overseas, and Orient Cement.

Also Read | Best stocks to buy today, 8 April, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman

Stocks to buy today

1] 360 One Wam: Buy at 886.55, target 949, stop loss 855;

2] Vedant Fashions: Buy at 785.80, target 841, stop loss 758;

3] NACL Industries: Buy at 141.63, target 152, stop loss 136;

4] GRM Overseas: Buy at 303.6, target 325, stop loss 292;

5] Orient Cement: Buy at 350.75, target 375, stop loss 337.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Advertisement

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 April 2025
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App