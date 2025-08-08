Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Delhivery, Le Travenues Technology, Ather Energy, Nelcast, and Gopal Snacks.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated8 Aug 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below its crucial support of 24,500.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below its crucial support of 24,500.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended slightly higher on Thursday, August 7, despite fragile market sentiment amid growing worries over Trump's tariffs and their potential economic impact.

The Sensex gained 79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 80,623.26, while the Nifty 50 edged up by 22 points, or 0.09 per cent, to finish at 24,596.15.

Among broader markets, the BSE Midcap index rose by 0.30 per cent, whereas the BSE Smallcap index declined by 0.18 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations



Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50-stock index may try to come close to is new support base placed around 200-DEMA of 24,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Delhivery, Le Travenues Technology, Ather Energy, Nelcast, and Gopal Snacks.

1] Delhivery: Buy at 465.75, target 500, stop loss 449;

2] Le Travenues Technology: Buy at 240.48, target 258, stop loss 232;

3] Ather Energy: Buy at 398.05, target 426, stop loss 384;

4] Nelcast: Buy at 173.9, target 186, stop loss 168;

5] Gopal Snacks: Buy at 363.4, target 389, stop loss 351.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

