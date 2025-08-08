Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 August 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended slightly higher on Thursday, August 7, despite fragile market sentiment amid growing worries over Trump's tariffs and their potential economic impact.

The Sensex gained 79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 80,623.26, while the Nifty 50 edged up by 22 points, or 0.09 per cent, to finish at 24,596.15.

Among broader markets, the BSE Midcap index rose by 0.30 per cent, whereas the BSE Smallcap index declined by 0.18 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below its crucial support of 24,500.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50-stock index may try to come close to is new support base placed around 200-DEMA of 24,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Delhivery, Le Travenues Technology, Ather Energy, Nelcast, and Gopal Snacks.

1] Delhivery: Buy at ₹465.75, target ₹500, stop loss ₹449;

2] Le Travenues Technology: Buy at ₹240.48, target ₹258, stop loss ₹232;

3] Ather Energy: Buy at ₹398.05, target ₹426, stop loss ₹384;

4] Nelcast: Buy at ₹173.9, target ₹186, stop loss ₹168;

5] Gopal Snacks: Buy at ₹363.4, target ₹389, stop loss ₹351.