Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 December 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated8 Dec 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended in gains, following a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central bank's proposal for a 1.45 lakh crore liquidity infusion through bond purchases and dollar-rupee swaps boosted domestic market sentiment.

The Sensex rose for the second straight session, closing 447 points higher (0.52%) at 85,712.37. The Nifty 50 also advanced, finishing at 26,186.45 with a gain of 153 points (0.59%). Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index inched up 0.21%, but the Smallcap index declined by 0.67%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has surged near to 26,200 levels.

“The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 26,300. On breaking this hurdle on a closing basis, the 50-stock index may soon touch 26,500 and 26,800. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Shriram Pistons & Rings, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co, and Stylam Industries.

1] Shriram Pistons & Rings: Buy at 2837, target 3040, stop loss 2727;

2] Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Buy at 3032, target 3280, stop loss 2940;

3] Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: Buy at 367, target 393, stop loss 354;

4] Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co: Buy at 1730, target 1850, stop loss 1670;

5] Stylam Industries: Buy at 2147, target 2300, stop loss 2080.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

