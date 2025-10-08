Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Transrail Lighting, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, India Nippon Electricals, Aditya Infotech, and Precision Wires India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Oct 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market bias is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 24,200 to 24,250 range.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Tuesday, marking their fourth straight session of gains, despite mixed global signals.

The upward momentum in domestic equities was tempered by profit booking ahead of the Q2 earnings season.

The Sensex advanced 137 points, or 0.17 per cent, to finish at 81,926.75, while the Nifty 50 inched up 31 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,108.30. Among broader markets, the BSE Midcap index rose 0.45 per cent, whereas the Smallcap index slipped 0.15 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market bias is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 24,200 to 24,250 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ To keep the bias positive, the 50-stock index needs to sustain above 25,000 levels. For setting a bull trend on Dalal Street, the key benchmark index would require to break above 24,250 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Transrail Lighting, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, India Nippon Electricals, Aditya Infotech, and Precision Wires India.

1] Transrail Lighting: Buy at 757, target 815, stop loss 730;

2] Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Buy at 506, target 550, stop loss 490;

3] India Nippon Electricals: Buy at 1079, target 1160, stop loss 1040;

4] Aditya Infotech: Buy at 1423, target 1530, stop loss 1365;

5] Precision Wires India: Buy at 209, target 225, stop loss 202.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

