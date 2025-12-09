Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 December 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Latent View Analytics, Cantabil Retail India Limited, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Venus Remedies, and Jindal Stainless.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated9 Dec 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian equities fell sharply on Monday, December 8, as broad-based selling hit the markets amid mixed signals from global peers.

The Sensex dropped 610 points (0.71%) to close at 85,102.69, while the Nifty 50 declined 226 points (0.86%) to end at 25,960.55. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices saw even steeper losses, tumbling 1.73% and 2.20%, respectively.

Key reasons for the market decline were the Indian rupee’s weakness, continued foreign fund outflows, investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, and rising Japanese bond yields.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market mood has been shaken as the Nifty 50 index has erased the last two days' gains and closed below 26990.

“The sentiment may turn bearish if the 50-stock index closes. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Latent View Analytics, Cantabil Retail India Limited, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Venus Remedies, and Jindal Stainless.

1] Latent View Analytics: Buy at 497, target 535, stop loss 480;

2] Cantabil Retail India Limited: Buy at 268, target 288, stop loss 259;

3] Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Buy at 118.2, target 127, stop loss 114;

4] Venus Remedies: Buy at 762, target 820, stop loss 733;

5] Jindal Stainless: Buy at 766, target 820, stop loss 740.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

