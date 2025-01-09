Hello User
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 January 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 January 2025

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Gujarat Apollo Industries, Lloyds Engineering Works, Garuda Construction, Megasoft, and Ganesh Housing Corp

Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious, but the Nifty 50 index once again sustained above the crucial 23,500 support.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market sentiments after the sell-off on Wall Street, the Indian stock market crashed in the early morning session on Wednesday. However, the frontline indices pared their early morning losses with strong buying in the Sensex heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd shares. The Nifty 50 index ended 33 points lower at the 23,674 mark, the BSE Sensex went off 50 points and closed at 78,148, while the Nifty Bank Index corrected 366 points and finished at 49,836. Amongst the sectoral indices, Nifty OIL/GAS, IT and FMCG were major gainers, while Nifty Consumer durables, Healthcare and Pharma fell the most. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.54 levels on BSE.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious, but the Nifty 50 index once again sustained above the crucial 23,500 support. The Choice Broking expert said Dalal Street sentiment may improve once the 50-stock index breaks above 23,850 on a closing basis. However, the bullish trend can be assumed only after the decisive breakout above the 24,200 mark. He advised day traders to maintain a stock-specific approach amid the Q3 results of the 2024-25 season and suggested looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, Indian stock market bias is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 23,500 support. The 50-stock index needs to give successive breakouts at 200-DEMA of 23,850 and 50-DEMA of 24,200 to establish a bull trend on Dalal Street. Until then, day traders must maintain a stock-specific approach and look at technically strong stocks. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Gujarat Apollo Industries, Lloyds Engineering Works, Garuda Construction, Megasoft, and Ganesh Housing Corporation.

Breakout stocks to buy today

1] Gujarat Apollo Industries: Buy at 367.55, target 393, stop loss 355;

2] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at 87.81, target 94, stop loss 85;

3] Garuda Construction: Buy at 146.90, target 157, stop loss 142;

4] Megasoft: Buy at 106.83, target 114, stop loss 103; and

5] Ganesh Housing Corporation: Buy at 1328.65, target 1422, stop loss 1282.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
