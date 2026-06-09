Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 June 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Amid weak global market cues and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong sell-off on Monday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 243 points and closed at 23,123. The BSE Sensex nosedived 719 points, closing at 73,524. The Bank Nifty index corrected 432 points and closed at 54,063.
Sectoral weakness remained broad-based, with realty, metals, and auto emerging as the top losers, while defensive pockets such as pharma and FMCG showed relative resilience. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining by 1.66% and 2.18% respectively, reflecting a cautious undertone across the broader market.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is cautious but expects buying support from lower levels. The technical expert said that support for the Nifty 50 index is at the 23,000 to 22,900 levels, which must remain intact for a possible trend reversal to be visible on the technical chart.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “On the daily timeframe, the formation of an inverted hammer-like candlestick pattern indicates buying support emerging from lower levels despite the overall weak close. However, the inability to sustain near the day's high reflects continued caution among market participants and persistent selling pressure at elevated levels.”
Bagadia said immediate support is in the 22,900–23,000 range, while resistance is observed between 23,250 and 23,300. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 35.77, indicating weak momentum and continued pressure on the benchmark index. The volatility index, India VIX, surged 7.85% to close at 17.02, suggesting rising volatility and increasing uncertainty among market participants.
“In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 23,300 strike, followed by 23,400, while significant put writing was observed at 23,100 and 23,000 levels, indicating immediate support near lower levels while resistance remains positioned around higher strikes,” Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking added.
On breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommended buying these five shares: Bajaj Consumer, Sheela Foam, Caplin Point Lab, SJS Enterprises, and Talbros Automotive Components.
1] Bajaj Consumer: Buy at ₹575, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹550;
2] Sheela Foam: Buy at ₹671, Target ₹735, Stop Loss ₹629;
3] Caplin Point Lab: Buy at ₹2111, Target ₹2260, Stop Loss ₹2000;
4] SJS Enterprises: Buy at ₹2061, Target ₹2200, Stop Loss ₹1971; and
5] Talbros Automotive Components: Buy at ₹362, Target ₹390, Stop Loss ₹343.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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