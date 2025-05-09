Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Kirloskar Brothers, Bharti Hexacom, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Orient Bell, and Intellect Design Arena

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated9 May 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading above 200-DEMA support placed at 24,050.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading above 200-DEMA support placed at 24,050.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, May 8, as rising tensions between India and Pakistan dampened investor confidence. The Indian stock market began the day on a strong note but experienced a steep decline in the final hour of trading after the Indian government announced that its armed forces had struck air defense radars and systems at various sites in Pakistan.

The Nifty 50 ended the session down 0.51%, slipping below the 24,300 level to finish at 24,273, while the Sensex declined by 411 points, or 0.51%, closing at 80,334.

Also Read | Dabur stock lacks triggers amid weak financial show

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading above 200-DEMA support placed at 24,050.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ One should maintain stock-specific approach and look into bottom fishing opportunity on every dip untill this support remains sacrosanct. Amid escalating tension in India-Pakistan conflict, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Kirloskar Brothers, Bharti Hexacom, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Orient Bell, and Intellect Design Arena.

1] Kirloskar Brothers: Buy at 1840, target 1970, stop loss 1775;

2] Bharti Hexacom: Buy at 1730, target 1852, stop loss 1669;

3] Dharmaj Crop Guard: Buy at 237.50, target 254, stop loss 229;

4] Orient Bell: Buy at 273.5, target 293, stop loss 263;

5] Intellect Design Arena: Buy at 842.80, target 902, stop loss 813.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 May 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.