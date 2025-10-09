Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 9 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs, Remsons Industries, SeQuent Scientific, SRM Contractors, and Senores Pharmaceuticals.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Oct 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed in the red, breaking a four-day winning streak as investors booked profits ahead of the September-quarter (Q2) earnings season.

The Sensex slipped 153 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 81,773.66, while the Nifty 50 declined 62 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 25,046.15. The broader market saw sharper losses, with the BSE Midcap index dropping 0.74 per cent and the Smallcap index falling 0.42 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market bias is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 24,200 to 24,250 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ To keep the bias positive, the 50-stock index needs to sustain above 25,000 levels. For setting a bull trend on Dalal Street, the key benchmark index would require to break above 24,250 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs, Remsons Industries, SeQuent Scientific, SRM Contractors, and Senores Pharmaceuticals.

1] Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs: Buy at 832, target 895, stop loss 800;

2] Remsons Industries: Buy at 134, target 144, stop loss 129.5;

3] SeQuent Scientific: Buy at 215.5, target 230, stop loss 207;

4] SRM Contractors: Buy at 566, target 610, stop loss 548;

5] Senores Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 715, target 777, stop loss 690.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
