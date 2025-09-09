Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 9 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Ramco Industries, Parag Milk Foods, NESCO, Pearl Global Industries and Swaraj Engines.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Sep 2025, 06:55 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive despite ending flat on Monday.


Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended with slight gains on Monday, September 8, retreating from the day’s highs as profit booking set in, with investors maintaining a 'sell-on-rise' strategy amid ongoing tariff-related uncertainties and continuous foreign capital outflows.

The Sensex climbed 461 points, or 0.60 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 81,171.38, while the Nifty 50 also gained 0.60 per cent to reach 24,885.50.

However, both indices gave up most of their gains by the close. In the end, the Sensex added 77 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 80,787.30, and the Nifty 50 inched up 32 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 24,773.15.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations



Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 24,900 and afresh bull trend can be assumed on the breakage of Technical breakout above this resistance. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Ramco Industries, Parag Milk Foods, NESCO, Pearl Global Industries and Swaraj Engines.

1] Ramco Industries: Buy at 339.6, target 365, stop loss 327;

2] Parag Milk Foods: Buy at 268, target 285, stop loss 257;

3] NESCO: Buy at 1530, target 1650, stop loss 1475;

4] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at 1291, target 1385, stop loss 1245;

5] Swaraj Engines: Buy at 4408, target 4750, stop loss 4265.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

