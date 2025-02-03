Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Amid high volatility tracking the Union Budget 2025, the Indian stock market ended with a marginal loss after the special session on Saturday. The Nifty 50 index ended 9 points lower at the 23,499 mark, the BSE Sensex finished marginally higher at 77,505, whereas the Nifty Bank index went off 64 points and closed at 49,522. However, the broad market witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls. The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.12 per cent, while the BSE Mid-cap index went up 1.26 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market mood is still sideways to positive despite the disappointing budget for Dalal Street. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index has crucial support at 23,300. However, Bagadia maintained that Dalal Street's mood would become bullish only after the key benchmark index broke above the 24,000 mark on a closing basis. He suggested that investors sustain a stock-specific approach and recommended stocks look strong on the technical chart. He said looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, Indian stock market bias is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is around 23,500. The 50-stock index has crucial support at 23,300. So, one should maintain a light position and wait for a decisive break of 24,000. Hence, I suggest investors maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. One can also look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five shares to buy after Budget 2025: Cantabil Retail, UNO Minda, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Vinati Organics, and Jyothy Labs.

Stocks to buy today 1] Cantabil Retail: Buy at ₹293.65, target ₹314, stop loss ₹283;

2] UNO Minda: Buy at ₹989.80, target ₹1059, stop loss ₹955;

3] Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Buy at ₹317.10, target ₹339, stop loss ₹306;

4] Vinati Organics: Buy at ₹1749.30, target ₹1872, stop loss ₹16888; and

5] Jyothy Labs: Buy at ₹415.70, target ₹445, stop loss ₹401.