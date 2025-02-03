Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy after Budget 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Cantabil Retail, UNO Minda, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Vinati Organics, and Jyothy Labs

Asit Manohar
Updated3 Feb 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market mood is still sideways to positive despite the disappointing budget for Dalal Street. (PHOTO: MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Amid high volatility tracking the Union Budget 2025, the Indian stock market ended with a marginal loss after the special session on Saturday. The Nifty 50 index ended 9 points lower at the 23,499 mark, the BSE Sensex finished marginally higher at 77,505, whereas the Nifty Bank index went off 64 points and closed at 49,522. However, the broad market witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls. The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.12 per cent, while the BSE Mid-cap index went up 1.26 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market mood is still sideways to positive despite the disappointing budget for Dalal Street. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index has crucial support at 23,300. However, Bagadia maintained that Dalal Street's mood would become bullish only after the key benchmark index broke above the 24,000 mark on a closing basis. He suggested that investors sustain a stock-specific approach and recommended stocks look strong on the technical chart. He said looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, Indian stock market bias is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is around 23,500. The 50-stock index has crucial support at 23,300. So, one should maintain a light position and wait for a decisive break of 24,000. Hence, I suggest investors maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. One can also look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five shares to buy after Budget 2025: Cantabil Retail, UNO Minda, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Vinati Organics, and Jyothy Labs.

Stocks to buy today

1] Cantabil Retail: Buy at 293.65, target 314, stop loss 283;

2] UNO Minda: Buy at 989.80, target 1059, stop loss 955;

3] Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Buy at 317.10, target 339, stop loss 306;

4] Vinati Organics: Buy at 1749.30, target 1872, stop loss 16888; and

5] Jyothy Labs: Buy at 415.70, target 445, stop loss 401.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment.

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 07:11 AM IST
