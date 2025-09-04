Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today after GST Council Meeting

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Sep 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index ended close to its 50-DEMA resistance placed at 24,800.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw robust buying across sectors, driven by optimism surrounding a possible GST slab rationalisation.

The Sensex ended the session 410 points higher, or 0.51 per cent, at 80,567.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 135 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 24,715.05. The BSE Midcap index advanced 0.63 per cent, and the Smallcap index climbed 0.90 per cent.

On Wednesday late evening, the Centre and states on Wednesday approved the most significant reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since its rollout eight years ago. The GST Council, the apex body for the tax, unanimously cleared major rate reductions on numerous essential items, making most goods and certain services more affordable.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index ended close to its 50-DEMA resistance placed at 24,800.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “On breaking above this hurdle is widely expected after the positive outcome from the GST Council meeting yesterday. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: TD Power Systems, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs, Rategain Travel Technologies, and Goldiam International.

1] TD Power Systems: Buy at 554, target 595, stop loss 535;

2] Pondy Oxides and Chemicals: Buy at 1162, target 1250, stop loss 1120;

3] Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Srvcs: Buy at 749, target 805, stop loss 725;

4] Rategain Travel Technologies: Buy at 590, target 635, stop loss 565;

5] Goldiam International: Buy at 402, target 430, stop loss 386.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

