Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — EPL, Aurum Proptech, Time Technoplast, Kriti Nutrients, and SHK
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Despite strong global market sentiments on the US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market remained flat on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally higher at 24,143, the BSE Sensex went up 149 points and closed at 79,105, whereas the Bank Nifty index went off 104 points and ended at 49,727.