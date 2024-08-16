Hello User
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — August 16

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — August 16

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — EPL, Aurum Proptech, Time Technoplast, Kriti Nutrients, and SHK

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the overall trend is sideways to positive.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Despite strong global market sentiments on the US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market remained flat on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally higher at 24,143, the BSE Sensex went up 149 points and closed at 79,105, whereas the Bank Nifty index went off 104 points and ended at 49,727.

Cash market volumes on the NSE were 8.1 per cent lower than the previous session. However, the broad market indices witnessed sharp selling, as the small-cap index fell around 0.57 per cent, whereas the mid-cap index slipped around 0.41 per cent. The advance-decline ratio remained below 1:1 but rose to 0.52:1.

Cash market volumes on the NSE were 8.1 per cent lower than the previous session. However, the broad market indices witnessed sharp selling, as the small-cap index fell around 0.57 per cent, whereas the mid-cap index slipped around 0.41 per cent. The advance-decline ratio remained below 1:1 but rose to 0.52:1.

Cash market volumes on the NSE were 8.1 per cent lower than the previous session. However, the broad market indices witnessed sharp selling, as the small-cap index fell around 0.57 per cent, whereas the mid-cap index slipped around 0.41 per cent. The advance-decline ratio remained below 1:1 but rose to 0.52:1.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Nifty is trading in a range of 23,900 to 24,400. The 50-stock index has immediate support placed at 24,000, while the frontline index needs to sustain above 24,250 to improve the market bias. The Choice Broking expert said the overall trend was positive until the Nifty 50 index traded above 23,900.

Sumeet Bagadia recommended a buy-on-dips strategy until the 50-stock index is above 23,900 and suggested a stock-specific approach as Wednesday's selling was broad-based in small-cap and mid-caps. Bagadia said that breakout stocks could be a good bet for intraday trading on Friday when the market resumes after a one-day gap due to the stock market holiday falling on Thursday.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: EPL, Aurum Proptech, Time Technoplast, Kriti Nutrients, and SHK.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index is in the 23,900 to 24,400 range. Bullish or bearish trends can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. Till then, investors are advised to maintain a buy-on-dips strategy as the overall trend is sideways to positive. The market bias may improve once the 50-stock index ends above 24,250 on a closing basis. Those who believe in a stock-specific approach may look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as some look strong on the technical chart pattern."

Breakout shares to buy today

1] EPL: Buy at 243.80, target 264, stop loss 234;

2] Aurum Proptech: Buy at 210.30, target 227, stop loss 202;

3] Time Technoplast: Buy at 382.50, target 415, stop loss 367;

4] Kriti Nutrients: Buy at 142.75, target 155, stop loss 137; and

5] SHK: Buy at 215.15, target 233, stop loss 207.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
