Stock market today

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index is in the 23,900 to 24,400 range. Bullish or bearish trends can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. Till then, investors are advised to maintain a buy-on-dips strategy as the overall trend is sideways to positive. The market bias may improve once the 50-stock index ends above 24,250 on a closing basis. Those who believe in a stock-specific approach may look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as some look strong on the technical chart pattern."