Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — August 6

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — GHCL Textiles, DIC India, Pokarna, Cera Sanitaryware, and Aurum Proptech

Asit Manohar
Updated6 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Nifty 50 index has crucial support in the 23,750 to 23,700 range.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Nifty 50 index has crucial support in the 23,750 to 23,700 range.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following the bloodbath in the global markets, the Indian stock market crashed heavily on Monday. The Nifty 50 index tanked 667 points and closed at 24,049. The BSE Sensex crashed 2,222 points and finished at 78,759. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 1,294 points and closed at 50,056. The small-cap index crashed 4.21 percent, while the mid-cap index bled 3.60 percent.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market mood has weakened after a massive Japanese and South Korean sell-off. The Choice Broking expert said that the Nifty 50 index has crucial support in the 23,750 to 23,700 range and advised a stock-specific approach until Dalal Street sentiment remains weak. Bagadia suggested investors look at breakout stocks for intraday trading, as some stocks have shown breakouts on chart patterns despite heavy selling on Tuesday.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 23,750 to 23,700. On breaching this support, the market mood may weaken further. So, it's better to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at breakout stocks today, as some still look strong on technical charts."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy today: GHCL Textiles, DIC India, Pokarna, Cera Sanitaryware, and Aurum Proptech.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] GHCL Textiles: Buy at 111.11, target 116, stop loss 107;

2] DIC India: Buy at 630.65, target 661, stop loss 607;

3] Pokarna: Buy at 816.65, target 855, stop loss 785;

4] Cera Sanitaryware: Buy at 9436.70, target 9888, stop loss 9100; and

5] Aurum Proptech: Buy at 196, target 205, stop loss 188.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
70

1 of 7Read Full Story
25%

2 of 7Read Full Story
100

3 of 7Read Full Story
9,900

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
60.3

6 of 7Read Full Story
2

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — August 6

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.20
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
2.4 (1.6%)

Bharat Electronics

298.45
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
8.35 (2.88%)

Tata Motors

1,040.85
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
24.2 (2.38%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

315.30
09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
5.15 (1.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

802.15
09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
53.55 (7.15%)

Cera Sanitaryware

10,011.90
09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
575.55 (6.1%)

Brigade Enterprises

1,186.10
09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
61.7 (5.49%)

Godrej Properties

2,982.15
09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
150.4 (5.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue