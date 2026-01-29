Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today before the Economic Survey 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market is expected to open flat to mildly positive today, with sustained optimism around the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) likely to support the positive momentum witnessed over the past two trading sessions. With tariffs eliminated on 90–96% of traded goods, the FTA is structurally positive for India’s export-led sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, gems & jewellery, marine products, tea, coffee, chemicals, and MSMEs, while also aiding technology inflows, services mobility, and long-term competitiveness.

Advertisement

That said, near-term market upside may remain capped by persistent FII outflows, pre-Budget positioning, and mixed global cues, including heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Economic Survey 2026 Attention today is firmly on the Economic Survey 2025–26 at 11:00 AM, which will guide expectations for the Union Budget on February 1, especially around capex (~Rs12 lakh crore for FY27), fiscal discipline, and policy support for infrastructure, defence, and manufacturing. Cooling India VIX, stable domestic macros, and banking sector strength offer downside support, keeping trade largely range-bound with selective stock-specific action.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved following renewed buying interest post the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at the 25,400 to 25,500 zone. A decisive breakout above this hurdle may trigger a fresh upside momentum on Dalal Street.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “On 28 January 2026, the Nifty 50 traded with a positive bias, extending the recovery from the previous session. The index opened above key short-term levels and held above the 25,300 mark during early trade, reflecting renewed buying interest, supported by optimism around the India–EU trade pact and positive global cues. Price continues to defend the 25,200 support zone, indicating demand emerging at lower levels, while patterns suggest near-term range-bound behaviour. Resistance lies around the 25,400–25,500 zone, which has capped upside thus far, and a decisive breakout above this area could help validate further strength toward higher levels.”

On the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Bagadia said, “On the 1-hour and daily charts, Bank Nifty showed relative strength against the broader market, supported by strong buying interest at lower levels around the 59,200–59,000 support zone. The rebound from these levels indicates that dip buyers remain active in the banking index. Price is now approaching the 59,900–60,000 resistance band, where supply pressure may reappear, and a clean breakout with sustained acceptance above this zone could pave the way for further upside momentum. This would improve the short-term structure and reinforce bullish sentiment for the financial space.”

Advertisement

However, Bagadia maintained that failure to hold above key intraday averages or break resistance could invite consolidation or renewed corrective pressure. Structurally, maintaining support integrity around 59,300–59,400 is essential for sustaining the positive momentum.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: Union Bank, NMDC, MRPL, IRFC, and GPIL.

1] Union Bank: Buy at ₹181.93, Target ₹195, Stop Loss ₹174.

The stock is currently trading at ₹181.93 and is showing signs of trend recovery after retesting its all-time high zone and then pulling back from its support region.

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹81.52, Target ₹88, Stop Loss ₹78.30.

Advertisement

NMDC share price is currently trading at ₹81.52. The stock shows a positive technical outlook, with a bullish reversal from the recent swing low, indicating trend continuation. Price is trading above its key short-term EMAs, reflecting improving strength and buying interest.

3] MRPL: Buy at ₹163.97, Target ₹185, Stop Loss ₹154.

MRPL is currently trading at ₹163.97. The stock presents a compelling bullish setup, having executed a strong reversal from a Double Bottom pattern near the ₹140 support level. The stock has decisively reclaimed ground above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a trend shift, with immediate support around ₹151.

Advertisement

4] IRFC: Buy at ₹120.15, Target ₹130, Stop Loss ₹114.80.

IRFC share price is currently trading at ₹120.15; the stock shows a promising bullish reversal from the support zone. The stock has surged past its 20-day EMA and is currently testing the 50-day EMA, indicating strengthening short-term momentum. The RSI has crossed the neutral 50 mark to reach 50.50, reflecting renewed buying interest.

5] GPIL: Buy at ₹257.20, Target ₹278, Stop Loss ₹246.

GPIL is currently trading at ₹257; the stock is showing a bullish continuation setup on the daily chart after a healthy consolidation. Price has bounced strongly from the 200 EMA zone and is now trading above the 20 and 50 EMAs, indicating a recovery in short-term momentum. The recent bullish candle suggests renewed buying interest, with improving volume.

Advertisement