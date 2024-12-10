Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Dec 10

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Dec 10

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — BLS International, Rain Industries, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Chalet Hotels, and Kirloskar Oil Engines

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index is consolidating around 24,600 to 24,700.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: As investors watched this week's IIP and inflation numbers, the Indian stock market continued to trade sideways. The Nifty 50 index ended 58 points lower at the 24,619 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 185 points lower at 81,523, whereas the Nifty Bank index went off 88 points and closed at 53,420. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Nifty Small-cap Indices bucked the trend. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Small-cap 100 Indices rose for the twelfth day on the trot, gaining by 0.50% and 0.19%, respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 1.30 on BSE. The Nifty Micro-cap 250 index has registered a fresh all-time high in today's trading session, while the Small-cap 100 index is just a few points away from its all-time high. This indicates strong breadth in the current uptrend.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Nifty 50 index is consolidating around the 24,600 to 24,700 range. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index needs to decisively break above the 24,800 mark to improve the Indian stock market bias. However, Bagadia advised a buy-on-dips strategy following a stock-specific approach until the Nifty 50 index sustains above the 50-DEMA support placed at the 24,400 mark. The technical analyst advised investors to look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as investors are waiting for the release of IIP and inflation numbers expected this week.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias is sideways as investors are waiting for the release of IIP and inflation numbers expected this week. The immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 50-DEMA (24,400), and the 50-stock index is consolidating around the 24,600 to 24,700 range. So, one can maintain a buy-on-dips strategy until the Nifty 50 index is above the 24,400 mark. The frontline index faces resistance at 24,750 to 24,800 mark; hence, breakout stocks can be a good bet for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: BLS International, Rain Industries, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Chalet Hotels, and Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Shares to buy today

1] BLS International: Buy at 447, target 479, stop loss 431;

2] Rain Industries: Buy at 187.10, target 201, stop loss 180;

3] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at 378.40, target 405, stop loss 365;

4] Chalet Hotels: Buy at 928.55, target 994, stop loss 896; and

5] Kirloskar Oil Engine: Buy at 1176.40, target 1258, stop loss 1135.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
