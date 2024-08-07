Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommends Archidply Industries, K.P.R Mills, Century Enka , Gokaldas Exports and BLS International Services shares. Check details

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended a stock-specific strategy amid weak global market cues.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Equity markets after a large sell of on Monday remained volatile on Tuesday. Though the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained more than 1% during intraday trades nevertheless settled lower by end of the day. The Nifty- 50 index ended 63.05 points lower at 23,992.55, down 0.26% while the S&P BSE Sensex at 78,593.07 shed 166.33 points ending 0.21% lower on Tuesday. It was the pressure on heavyweights, particularly in the banking sector, that put pressure on the indices after initial recovery amidst mixed global signals.

Market movement expectations today

After Nifty giving up early gains on Tuesday. August 06 to end in the negative, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said that it formed a pattern known as Bearish side by side black candle. This could mean continuation of the downtrend though with lesser speed. Nifty could head towards 23667 on breach of the support of 23894, while 24383 could offer resistance on the upside in the near term.

As Wednesday trade may again remain watchful here are five shares to buy today recommended by Sumeet Bagadia

Five stock breakout stock Picks by Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking recommends to Buy

Archidply Industries in Cash market at 140.67 with a stop loss to be kept at 135.5 for a Target of 147.5

K. P. R. Mill Ltd- Buy in Cash at 945.55 with a stop loss at 910 for a target price of 992

Century Enka Ltd - Buy in Cash market at 665.4 , with a stop loss set at 640 for a target price of 700

Gokaldas Exports Ltd - Buy in Cash market at 1054.9 with a stop loss set at 1020 for a target price of 1110

BLS International Services Ltd - Buy in cash segment at 385.10 with a stop loss set at 371 for a target of 405

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
