Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Despite market volatility, India's benchmark Nifty 50 broke its four-week losing streak, ending last week with a modest gain of approximately 0.51 per cent. However, on a monthly scale, October witnessed the steepest selloff since the COVID-19 crash of March 2020, marking a turbulent turn in the markets. Strong foreign capital outflow, weak Q2 earnings and heightened geopolitical tensions were the primary triggers behind the market selloff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market trend is cautious, and it may become weak if the Nifty 50 index breaks below the psychological 24,000 mark. A decisive breakdown below 24,000 would mean sharp selling pressure for the 50- -stock index, and the frontline index may go down to the 23,450 to 23,400 range. On the upper side, Dalal Street bias may improve once the Nifty 50 index breaks above 24,500 decisively. As Q2 results 2024 is in full swing, day traders are advised to maintain stock-specific approach. They can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy today: Poly Medicure, KJMC Corporate Advisors, BASF India, DCW, and TTL.

Shares to buy today 1] Poly Medicure: Buy at ₹3151, target ₹3370, stop loss ₹3040;

2] KJMC Corporate Advisors: Buy at ₹105.15, target ₹114, stop loss ₹101; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] BASF India: Buy at ₹8314, target ₹8900, stop loss ₹8000;

4] DCW: Buy at ₹107.20, target ₹113, stop loss ₹103; and

5] TTL: Buy at ₹160.35, target ₹172, stop loss ₹155. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}