The Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session on Wednesday. Extending the bounceback from the close of 200-DEMA for the fifth day in a row, the Nifty 50 index finished 229 points higher at 24,696. The BSE Sensex finished 809 points north at 81,765, while the Nifty Bank index ended 341 points higher at 53,608. The frontline indices outperformed the broad market indices. The Small-cap index went up 0.16 per cent, while the Mid-cap index went up 0.27 per cent.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias is positive, and the Nifty 50 index is looking set on the technical chart to reach 24,800 levels after closing above 24,550 to 24,600 hurdles. However, the Indian stock market investors are expected to remain in wait and watch situation ahead of the RBI policy outcome during Friday's session. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Stocks to buy today 1] Jain Irrigation: Buy at ₹75.35, target ₹81, stop loss ₹72.71;

2] Texmaco Infrastructure: Buy at ₹144.44, target ₹155, stop loss ₹139;

3] Himadri Speciality Chemical or HSCL: Buy at ₹570.95, target ₹611, stop loss ₹551;

4] Greaves Cotton: Buy at ₹198.59, target ₹213, stop loss ₹191; and

5] Tainwala Chemicals: Buy at ₹312, target ₹335, stop loss ₹300.