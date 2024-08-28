Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

"The significant presence of both call and put option writers at the 25,000 strike price strengthens the technical setup. As a result, the Nifty 50 is likely to remain rangebound or experience a slight dip in the near term. On the lower end, 24,800 could be immediate support, while a rise above 25,100 might push the Nifty towards 25,300," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.