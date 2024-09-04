Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

"Nifty is finding resistance around the 25,250 to 25,300 range, whereas it has made strong support at 25,000. However, the overall trend of the Indian stock market is bullish, and any dip should be seen as a buying opportunity until the frontline index is over the 25,000 mark. Investors are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at breakout stocks for intraday trading," said Bagadia.