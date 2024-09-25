Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed flat in the previous session on Tuesday on profit booking in select heavyweights. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 scaled their fresh peaks of 85,163.23 and 26,011.55 during the session. Eventually, the Sensex ended at 84,914.04, down 15 points, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,940.40, up 1 point. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.21 per cent, but the Smallcap index dropped 0.04 per cent.