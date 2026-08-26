Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five stocks to buy today —26 August 2026

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today: Indian equities are set for a firm start on Wednesday, with GIFT Nifty signalling a higher opening after the benchmark indices delivered their strongest close since the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The improvement in technical momentum is being reinforced by a more supportive global backdrop, led by easing crude oil prices and a resilient US stock market, providing investors with a stronger foundation than in recent weeks.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias may improve, as the Nifty 50 chart pattern is signalling stronger buying interest. Bagadia said the 50-stock index has reclaimed the 50-Day EMA near 24,197, strengthening the near-term setup. Now, immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 24,100–24,180, with 24,000 as the key broader support.
“The derivatives setup has also improved, with PCR at 1.08 and Put OI concentrated around 24,300–24,200, providing a supportive base, while Call OI around 24,350–24,500 may restrict the upside. A sustained move above 24,400–24,450 would confirm further strength and could open the door to higher levels, whereas a failure to hold 24,180–24,100 may prompt profit booking. Overall, the near-term bias has turned cautiously positive,” said Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia said that despite the rebound, the index remains within its broader consolidation range and continues to trade around its short-term moving averages. The rising trendline continues to provide underlying support, with 57,200–57,360 forming the immediate support zone, while 57,700–57,850 remains the key resistance area.
“Holding above 57,200 would keep the current recovery structure intact, while a sustained breakout above 57,850 could trigger fresh buying momentum. Until then, the index is likely to remain range-bound with the next directional move dependent on a decisive breakout or breakdown,”
Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: CUB, NIIT, DCB Bank, Allied Blenders, and Gokul Agro Resources.
1] CUB: Buy at ₹222, Target ₹240, Stop Loss ₹211;
2] NIIT: Buy at ₹102.70, Target ₹111, Stop Loss ₹96.50;
3] DCB Bank: Buy at ₹207, Target ₹222, Stop Loss ₹199;
4] Allied Blenders: Buy at ₹633, Target ₹685, Stop Loss ₹592; and
5] Gokul Agro Resources: Buy at ₹253, Target ₹275, Stop Loss ₹240.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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