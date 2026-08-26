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Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five stocks to buy today —26 August 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks for today — CUB, NIIT, DCB Bank, Allied Blenders, and Gokul Agro Resources

Asit Manohar
Updated26 Aug 2026, 09:09 AM IST
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Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 chart pattern is signalling an improving buying interest.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 chart pattern is signalling an improving buying interest.(MINT)
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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today: Indian equities are set for a firm start on Wednesday, with GIFT Nifty signalling a higher opening after the benchmark indices delivered their strongest close since the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The improvement in technical momentum is being reinforced by a more supportive global backdrop, led by easing crude oil prices and a resilient US stock market, providing investors with a stronger foundation than in recent weeks.

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Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias may improve, as the Nifty 50 chart pattern is signalling stronger buying interest. Bagadia said the 50-stock index has reclaimed the 50-Day EMA near 24,197, strengthening the near-term setup. Now, immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 24,100–24,180, with 24,000 as the key broader support.

“The derivatives setup has also improved, with PCR at 1.08 and Put OI concentrated around 24,300–24,200, providing a supportive base, while Call OI around 24,350–24,500 may restrict the upside. A sustained move above 24,400–24,450 would confirm further strength and could open the door to higher levels, whereas a failure to hold 24,180–24,100 may prompt profit booking. Overall, the near-term bias has turned cautiously positive,” said Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia said that despite the rebound, the index remains within its broader consolidation range and continues to trade around its short-term moving averages. The rising trendline continues to provide underlying support, with 57,200–57,360 forming the immediate support zone, while 57,700–57,850 remains the key resistance area.

“Holding above 57,200 would keep the current recovery structure intact, while a sustained breakout above 57,850 could trigger fresh buying momentum. Until then, the index is likely to remain range-bound with the next directional move dependent on a decisive breakout or breakdown,”

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: CUB, NIIT, DCB Bank, Allied Blenders, and Gokul Agro Resources.

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1] CUB: Buy at 222, Target 240, Stop Loss 211;

2] NIIT: Buy at 102.70, Target 111, Stop Loss 96.50;

3] DCB Bank: Buy at 207, Target 222, Stop Loss 199;

4] Allied Blenders: Buy at 633, Target 685, Stop Loss 592; and

5] Gokul Agro Resources: Buy at 253, Target 275, Stop Loss 240.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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