Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends seven shares to buy today — 19 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Aarti Pharmalabs, E I D-Parry (India), Vimta Labs, Mps, Jindal Drilling and Industries, Blue Star, and Cartrade Tech.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Mar 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index finally breached the hurdle placed at 22,650.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stock markets extended their gains for the second consecutive session, bolstered by positive global cues, on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex surged by 1,131 points (1.53%) to close at 75,301.26, while the Nifty 50 advanced 326 points (1.45%), ending at 22,834.30.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index finally breached the hurdle placed at 22,650.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The frontline index is now heading for 23,000 target in near term. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. A good number of stocks have given a technical breakout and one can look at those stocks also.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Aarti Pharmalabs, E I D-Parry (India), Vimta Labs, Mps, Jindal Drilling and Industries, Blue Star, and Cartrade Tech.

Stocks to buy today

1] Aarti Pharmalabs: Buy at 774.3, target 830, stop loss 725;

2] E I D-Parry (India): Buy at 720.60, target 771, stop loss 695;

3] Vimta Labs: Buy at 1109.8, target 1190, stop loss 1070;

4] Mps: Buy at 2830.55, target 3010, stop loss 2727;

5] Jindal Drilling and Industries: Buy at 947, target 1010, stop loss 910.

6] Blue Star: Buy at 2156.85, target 2280, stop loss 2080.

7] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 1694.7, target 1810, stop loss 1630.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:19 Mar 2025, 06:41 AM IST
