Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy today — 16 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Following the weak global cues, the Indian stock market extended losses for the second consecutive session on Friday, closing decisively lower amid a deepening selloff led by the IT sector. The Nifty 50 ended at 25,471, down 336 points or 1.30%, while the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points, eroding substantial market capitalisation in a broad-based risk-off move. In this stock market crash on Friday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks plunged from ₹472 lakh crore to around ₹465.50 lakh crore, logging an intraday loss of around ₹6.50 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is reflecting a cautious, defensive sentiment, as the Nifty 50 index decisively broke below 25,500. Bagadia said support for the 50-stock index has now shifted to the 25,350-25,300 range. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and focus on stocks with strong technical chart patterns.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: LT Foods, Pricol, CIE Automotive India, Ajanta Pharma, and Sterlite Technologies.

1] LT Foods: Buy at ₹435, Target ₹470, Stop Loss ₹415.

LT Foods' share price is showing a strong recovery on the daily chart after a prolonged corrective phase, indicating a potential trend reversal with an improving price structure. The stock has decisively moved above all key EMAs, indicating strong alignment with the trend and sustained bullish momentum on the daily chart, further strengthening the reversal bias.

Advertisement

2] Pricol: Buy at ₹633, Target ₹680, Stop Loss ₹610.

Pricol's share price is maintaining a steady bullish structure on the daily chart, with a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows after a base. The stock is trading above the 20- and 50-EMA, with both averages sloping upward, indicating sustained short-term strength. The price is also well positioned above the 100 EMA and 200 EMA, confirming strong alignment with the trend.

3] CIE Automotive India: Buy at ₹456, Stop Loss ₹490, Stop Loss ₹440.

CIE Automotive's share price is displaying a bullish reversal structure on the daily chart after a prolonged consolidation and downward drift. The stock has decisively moved above all key EMAs, indicating strong alignment with the trend and sustained bullish momentum on the daily chart, further strengthening the reversal bias.

Advertisement

4] Ajanta Pharma: Buy at ₹2920, Target ₹3120, Stop Loss ₹2820.

Ajanta Pharma's share is showing strong bullish continuation on the daily chart, with a sharp recovery following a prior correction. The stock has moved above the 20 EMA and 50 EMA, both of which are turning upward, indicating renewed short-term momentum.

5] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at ₹155.50, Target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹147.

Sterlite Technologies' share is exhibiting a strong bullish reversal on the daily chart after a prolonged downtrend, marked by a sharp upward price expansion. The stock has decisively reclaimed the 20 EMA and 50 EMA, with both averages turning steeply upward, signalling strong momentum. Price is also trading above the 100 EMA and 200 EMA, confirming a shift to a bullish trend structure.

Advertisement