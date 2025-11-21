Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy today — 21 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark indices on the Indian stock market ended in the green zone after Thursday's trading session, as index heavyweights fueled the gains amid positive global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.54% higher at 26,192.15 points, compared to 26,052.65 points at the previous market session.

The BSE Sensex also closed 0.52% higher at 85,632.68 points after Thursday's stock market session, compared to 85,186.47 points at the previous market close, according to the market data.

Mint reported earlier that the Indian stocks are rising amid growing optimism over a potential bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the United States.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment remains positive with the Nifty 50 index closing above its key resistance levels. The stock market expert said that the index needs to sustain move the 26,000 level on Friday's stock market session to fuel a bullish sentiment.

“The Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the resistance placed at 26,100 levels. The key benchmark index needs to sustain above 26,000 on Friday's opening bell to fuel the bull's sentiment. On sustaining above 26,000, we can expect the key benchmark index to touch 26,700 and 27,000, respectively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Sumeet Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy on Friday, 21 November 2025 — Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Anupam Rasayan India, Azad Engineering, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and PDS.

1. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd (ARSSBL): Buy at ₹747; Target price a ₹800; Stop loss at ₹720.

2. Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ANURAS): Buy at ₹1,188; Target price at ₹1,280; Stop loss at ₹1,145.

3. Azad Engineering Ltd (AZAD): Buy at ₹1,740; Target price at ₹1,866; Stop loss at ₹1,680.

4. Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SENORES): Buy at ₹825; Target price at ₹888; Stop loss at ₹799.

5. PDS Ltd (PDSL): Buy at ₹407; Target price at ₹437; Stop loss at ₹392.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee