Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following a rally in the US stock market, the Indian stock market ended higher for the tenth straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak of 25,129.60, finished 34 points, and closed at 25,052. The BSE Sensex added 73 points and closed at 81,785, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 134 points lower at 51,143. The Nifty Small-cap 100 and the Micro-cap 250 indices also hit fresh all-time highs but gave away most of today's gains and closed near the day's lows. Among sectors, Nifty IT, pharma and healthcare gained the most, while Nifty Media, FMCG and PSU Bank were major losers.