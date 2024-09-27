Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following the global market cues on China news as Beijing unveiled more economic stimulus measures, the Indian stock market ended higher for the sixth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 211 points and closed at the 26,216 mark, the BSE Sensex surged 666 points and finished at 85,836, while the Nifty Bank index ended 273 points higher at 54,375. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 15% higher than the previous day. The broad market indices ended negatively even as the advance-decline ratio remained almost flat at 0.70:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market has maintained the uptrend as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the psychological 26,000 mark. The choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index is now heading towards 26,850 to 26,900. Bagadia predicted positive trends for banking stocks as the Nifty Bank index indicates positive sentiments after decisively sustaining above 54,200. He recommended a stock-specific approach and suggested looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Stocks to buy today 1] Vedanta: Buy at ₹501.75, target ₹532, stop loss ₹487;

2] Banaras Beads: Buy at ₹115.89, target ₹123, stop loss ₹112;

3] Mukta Arts: Buy at ₹111.12, target ₹118, stop loss ₹107.80;

4] Rudrabhishek Enterprises (REPL): Buy at ₹219.51, target ₹223, stop loss ₹212; and

5] Archies: Buy at ₹34.76, target ₹36.50, stop loss ₹33.50.