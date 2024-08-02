Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Adani Green Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Platinum Industries, Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills, and POCL Enterprises

Asit Manohar
2 Aug 2024
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the Nifty 50 index now looks towards 24,250 and 24,500 as fresh targets.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the Nifty 50 index now looks towards 24,250 and 24,500 as fresh targets.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended the bull trend for the fifth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index decisively conquered the psychological 25,000 peak. The 50-stock index took just 24 sessions to scale the last 1,000 points. The BSE Sensex finished 126 points higher at 81,867, while the Bank Nifty index ended 50 points higher at 51,603.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the Nifty 50 index has conquered the 25K peak in just 24 sessions despite the high valuations of most Indian indices and stocks. He said the frontline index now looks towards 24,250 and 24,500 as fresh targets. Predicting intermittent correction in the Indian stock market, Bagadia advised a stock-specific approach and suggested breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Nifty 50 index has finally conquered the psychological 25K peak decisively. The 50-stock index now has crucial support placed at the 24,800 mark, whereas it has immediate support placed at the 24,900 mark. On the upper side, Nifty today has an immediate hurdle at 24,200 to 24,250, with a crucial hurdle at the 24,450 to 24,500 range. The Indian market is expected to continue sideways to positive."

As most stocks are trading at higher valuations and are overbought, an intermittent correction is widely awaited. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at breakout stocks for intraday trading. Some stocks that had given a fresh breakout on Thursday are still looking strong on the technical chart pattern," said Bagadia.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five shares for intraday trading: Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Platinum Industries, Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills, and POCL Enterprises.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Zomato: Buy at 234, target 255, stop loss 224;

2] Adani Green Energy: Buy at 1902, target 2060, stop loss 1810;

3] Platinum Industries: Buy at 286, target 309, stop loss 274;

4] Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills: Buy at 106.30, target 111, stop loss 102; and

5] POCL Enterprises: Buy at 1460, target 1525, stop loss 1400.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:09 AM IST
